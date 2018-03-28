Meningococcal: What you need to know

MENINGOCOCCAL disease is caused by a bacterial infection and can lead to serious illness.

The potentially deadly disease has been confirmed in two cases in the Clarence Valley in two weeks, with a Maclean resident confirmed to have meningococcal before a three-year-old was diagnosed in Grafton.

While it is uncommon in NSW, and occurs more often in winter and spring, infants, small children, adolescents and young adults are most at risk and early treatment is vital.

The following information has been sourced from the NSW Health factsheet on meningococcal.

BASICS:

Meningococcal disease is a serious illness that usually causes meningitis (inflammation of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and/or septicaemia (blood poisoning).

Between 5 and 25 per cent of people carry meningococcal bacteria at the back of the nose and throat without showing any illness or symptoms.

Historically winter and spring have been the peak seasons for meningococcal disease, however cases can occur year round.

SYMPTOMS:

Symptoms of meningococcal disease are non-specific but may include sudden onset of fever, headache, neck stiffness, joint pain, a rash of red-purple spots or bruises, dislike of bright lights nausea and vomiting.

Not all of the symptoms may be present at once.

Young children may have less specific symptoms. These may include irritability, difficulty waking, high-pitched crying, and refusal to eat.

The typical meningococcal rash doesn't disappear with gentle pressure on the skin. Not all people with meningococcal disease get a rash or the rash may occur late in the disease.

People who have symptoms of meningococcal disease should see a doctor urgently, especially if there is persistent fever, irritability, drowsiness or lethargy, or a child is not feeding normally.

SPREAD:

Meningococcal bacteria are not easily spread from person to person and the bacteria do not survive well outside the human body.

The bacteria are passed between people in the secretions from the back of the nose and throat. This generally requires close and prolonged contact with a person carrying the bacteria who is usually completely well. An example of 'close and prolonged contact' is living in the same household or intimate (deep) kissing.

Meningococcal bacteria are not easily spread by sharing drinks, food or cigarettes.

PEOPLE AT RISK:

Household contacts of patients with meningococcal disease

Infants, small children, adolescents and young adults

People who are exposed to cigarette smoke and people who are exposed to smokers

People who practice intimate (deep mouth) kissing with more than one partner

People who have recently had a viral upper respiratory tract illness

Travellers to countries with high rates of meningococcal disease

People with no working spleen or who have certain other rare medical conditions.

People who have had only minor exposure to someone with meningococcal disease have a very low risk of developing the disease.

DIAGNOSIS/TREATMENT: