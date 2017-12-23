Men's Shed are the kings of the castles

WHO GOES THERE? Kevin Watkins looks over the castle he and other members of Grafton Men's Shed made for Grafton boy Chace Harris.

WHO GOES THERE? Kevin Watkins looks over the castle he and other members of Grafton Men's Shed made for Grafton boy Chace Harris. Tim Howard

WHAT does a mum do when her history-mad son says all he wants for Christmas is a medieval castle?

The answer is simple: go to the Grafton Men's Shed.

This was the problem facing Grafton mother Cristie Harris, when her six-year-old son Chace said he needed a castle to stage battles and relive the stories he learned about from his devotion to the ABC ME show Horrible Histories.

"I couldn't find anything suitable anywhere,” Ms Harris said. "They were either made of plastic or they were not of high enough quality.”

Then she thought of the Men's Shed.

"I've seen what they've done with other things, so I thought I'd see if they could build a castle replica.”

She said the results exceeded all her expectations.

"When I saw it, I almost cried it was so good,” she said.

For the Men's Shed member who took control of the task, Kevin Watkins, the challenge of creating a castle threw up some interesting mathematical challenges.

"We had to have round towers so they could intersect neatly with the walls,” he said.

"That created a challenge of what angle to cut the blocks in the tower so they all joined together evenly.”

The project, which involved creating more than 3800 separate camphor laurel blocks and glueing them together together, was not done in a day.

"In all, I suppose it was about 10 shed days or about 60 hours,” Mr Watkins said.

"We could do another one a lot more quickly now, because we now had a plan know what we have to do.”