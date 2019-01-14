Spanish Bull tramples Aussie Duck

A fired up Rafael Nadal was too strong for James Duckworth. Picture: Jewel Samad

Rafael Nadal has completed part one of his 'Aussie trifecta', beating local wildcard James Duckworth in straight sets.

The Spanish Bull broke Duckworth in the opening moments of the match and never looked back, dropping just 12 games on his way to a 6-4 6-3 7-5 win.

The match could have been over even earlier, with Nadal initially serving for the win at 5-3 in the third set.

However, in front of his home fans, Duckworth rallied, breaking Nadal to love and then racing through his own service game.

The fightback was short-lived though, with Nadal quickly regrouping to finally put Duckworth away.

"Not easy to comeback after a lot of months especially against a player playing super aggressive," Nadal said after his win.

"He came on with a lot of determination and made it hard to be on rhythm.

"For me it is so special to be back, especially on Rod Laver Arena."

Nadal and Duckworth embrace after the match. Picture: Michael Klein

Nadal faces the prospect of taking on Australians in his opening three matches, with Matt Ebden his likely Round 2 opponent while young gun Alex de Minaur is hoping to face the world No.2 in Round 3.

Monday's match was Nadal's first of 2019 after he was forced to pull out of the Brisbane International lead up tournament with an ongoing knee injury.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion has spent the past two weeks resting and it appears to have done the trick.

Nadal celebrates his first round victory. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He showed no signs of any knee issues on Monday, pushing Duckworth all over the court and chasing down the impossible with his usual fighting qualities.

"It was sad not to play in Brisbane. I had a small issue on the leg and the doctor wouldn't allow me on court even if I wanted," Nadal said.

"It's always different pains appearing in the first weeks back after a while. I am trying to be better and better every day. I had a good week before this tournament."

Big serving South African Kevin Anderson, meanwhile, survived a mid-match scare before moving through to the second round of the Australian Open.

Anderson defeated Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in four sets, 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1.

Hitting Melbourne Park ranked sixth in the world, Anderson will now play American young gun Frances Tiafoe.

However, he will want to avoid another mid-match lapse, which saw his thunderbolt serve broken twice in four games.

Kevin Anderson advanced in four sets against Adrian Mannarino. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

From a break up, he quickly found himself locked at one-set all with the fiery Frenchman.

However, Mannarino wasn't able to maintain his pressure on the Anderson serve and the 32-year-old powered through the final two sets.

Anderson hits Melbourne Park as one of the in-form players on the tour having won in Pune last week.

"It was really hot out here. I thought we were going to hit the heat rule," Anderson said after the match.

"I was up a break in that second set and just let it get away a little bit. I was happy with the way I was able to reset.

"Every day I push myself to get better and better. You've got to come out here and win the match. It is a difficult challenge but that is what it is all about."