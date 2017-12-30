Mental As Anything the never-ending pub crawl

ON TOUR: Mental As Anything play in Yamba next week.

YOU'VE probably rolled your eyes when you've heard them described as "mental", but after 40 years of recording and touring, they aren't done yet.

Mental As Anything were a staple in Australian music in the late 1980s and they are still beating the drum of their new wave/pop punk era with their latest EP The Luckiest Player.

Despite a changing line-up through the years, Martin Plaza and Greedy Smith are still flying the flag for the original members, with new additions Jacob Cook, Martin Cilla and James Gillard having joined since 2012.

Starting life as a cover band, Mental As Anything developed into one of Australia's much-loved bands thanks to songs like If You Leave Me, Can I come Too, Live it Up, The Nips Are Getting Bigger and Rock and Roll Music.

Now, as they tour NSW, Smith said the band are bringing the greatest hits and songs from their new EP.

"Plus one or two interesting cover versions we like to keep ourselves busy with," he said.

"We started as a covers band. We like to write our own songs but we've always liked to play other people's songs, just to add a bit of colour to the show."

The accessible and well- crafted melodies of the band are ironic, satirical and self-deprecating.

Presenting themselves as a typical Aussie rock group, Mental As Anything are here for the good times - poking fun at themselves and society.

With the original members meeting at art school, the band pioneered music videos in Australia in the late 1970s, their videos being some of the funniest and most imaginative ever produced in Australia.

With the band biography describing their career as a "lengthy pub crawl", you can expect a show from seasoned performers when they play at Yamba Bowling Club.