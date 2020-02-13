Mental coaching gives pro an ‘edge’ Mental coaching gives pro an ‘edge’

At the age of 53 Yamba golf professional John Wright will hit off in the Queensland PGA today believing he has a mental edge on his competitors.

He will ignore the fact he is 53 years old and has not played a PGA event in more than 17 years.

Instead he will trust in a the mental approach that he is capable of playing “good enough” golf to get the scores he needs for success.

Wright said he won’t mind playing next to young professional golfers young enough to be his sons, blasting the ball 300 metres down the fairway.

He will trust on an approach to his game he has developed with his mental coach, Jenny Saville, over the last 12 months that has him playing the most competitive golf of his career.

“It may seem strange, but at 53 I feel I am as competitive as players who are 25,”he said.

“I don’t hit the ball 300 metres, probably more like 240 to 250.

“The young guys might hit 300m and a sand wedge into a par 4, where I’ll hit 240 and a seven iron.

“But I know I can get the score I need to be competitive.”

Wright said he had learned to trust his game with his new approach.

“When you’re young you want to play great golf all the time,” he said.

“But when you look at a game, you realise about 75 per cent of shots are good enough.

“If you hit good enough shots more of the time, you’ll find you get the results.”

Wright qualified for the Queensland tournament to be played at the Toowoomba City Golf Course on Monday.

“I qualified on the same course we’re playing tomorrow,” he said.

He said he felt comfortable on the course, which helped his game, but said that was not overly important.

“It’s good to know the course, but my mental processes will be more important,” he said.