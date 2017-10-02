Mental health a top priority in the Valley

Sue Hughes as recently taken on the role of Our Healthy Clarence Project Coordinator and she's jam-packed October full of things to help youth and adults in the Clarence Valley with their mental health and raise awareness.

"It's a position that has been developed as a result of the Our Healthy Clarence Plan," she said. "The community has come together and made noise and have said we need to do something about the deaths in the Clarence Valley and so the community came together... and said, we've got a problem and lets do something about it.

"My role is all about community engagement, talking to the community and getting the community aware of what we're trying to achieve.

"We're trying to make it a whole of community approach, my favourite thing is that it's all about talking to the community and listening to the community, because those conversations we had all those months ago has stemmed to the implementation of this plan and this role."

Ms Hughes said mental health month is all about continuing that conversation with the community.

"With council and Clarence Youth Action group, there will be the Zombie Walk, and Spook Fest at the Grafton Libraray, we've got the launch of the popup hubs on Friday 12, we've got 2 mental health first aid training courses, one in South Grafton and one in Maclean," Ms Hughes said.

"We've got a tradies breakfast at Bunnings, we've got a sausage sizzle (in front of Home Hardware) in Maclean which the CWA is helping us run, and then Mitre 10 in Yamba is doing something as well.

"We are also doing the launch of the Glove Box Guide at the Grafton Saleyards for a breakfast as well.

"It's going to be really busy and cater to all demographics."

The Our Healthy Clarence plan aims to:

Improve evidence based treatment, crisis care and coordinated care after a suicide attempt.

To improve the capacity of the workforce and the community to respond to people at risk of suicide.

To increase the availability of evidence-based mental health and wellbeing programs within schools.

Improve community awareness of mental health and how to access help,

To improve community engagement, early intervention and prevention.