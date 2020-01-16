Menu
There was significant damage in Ewingar as a severe fire hit the hills. Marc Stapelberg
Mental health funding boost for fire ravaged communities

Kathryn Lewis
16th Jan 2020 4:01 PM
FREE counselling and support services will be provided to people affected by devastating bushfires as part of $76 million funding towards mental health support services in those ravaged communities. 

Member for Page Kevin Hogan said up to 10 free sessions of front line emergency, distress and trauma counselling will be available immediately to individuals, families and emergency services personnel. 

"We will continue to do whatever is needed to support those affected by these terrible bushfires by rebuilding communities and helping people in need to recover," he said. 

"I urge people to reach out, get the support they need and check in on loved ones."

Services Australia also has social workers in its service centres that can assist with short term counselling, information and referrals to support services.

Bushfire affected individuals and families, and emergency response personnel will also be eligible to receive Medicare rebates for up to 10 psychological therapy sessions over the next two years.

"This will provide people with the support they need during the extended recovery phase, when the deep impact of trauma is more likely to be felt," Mr Hogan said.

Headspace centres in bushfire affected areas will receive up to $300,000 to help meet demand.

The funding includes:

  • $44.3 million for counselling and psychological services for people in fire affected communities
  • $5.7 million for trauma informed care training and care coordination
  • $2.7 million community grants helping communities recover
  • $16.0 million supporting emergency services workers and their families
  • $7.4 million supporting youth through headspace

