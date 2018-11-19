Mental health helped through theatre

FORUM THEATRE: Students from South Grafton High School perform their bind blank sketch where 'alcohol' is personified. INSET: Students from McAuley perform their piece about a friend who will only eat McDonald's.

IT CAN be a daunting thing, talking about your mental health with your friends.

But with the help of Mind Blank, Clarence Valley Council, New School of Arts, RAMHP and Headspace are trying to help students in the Clarence Valley build the skills to help themselves and help their friends through forum theatre.

After a week-long initiative called One Stop Shop where nearly 400 students across the Clarence Valley participated in Mind Blank sessions, students from McAuley Catholic College and South Grafton High School came together to show the community what they'd learnt.

Students used theatre to explore mental health issues like depression, and how drugs can impact it, or how to recognise signs in your friends.

But for Mind Blank facilitator, it was an extra special visit to the Clarence Valley, having graduated from Grafton High School in 1981.

Mike Stewart said he first became involved in Mind Blank through Milk Crate Theatre in Sydney, where they invite the audience to try and help change the outcome of the scenario using strategies.

"The issue we were exploring this week was depression with a view of suicide prevention,” he said.

"It's to make the young people aware to know they are not the only people suffering, also if they see friends suffering to offer support and if you are feeling suicidal it's a temporary state so there doesn't need to be a permanent solution.

"We're looking at those messages and using theatre. I know it all sounds very serious but it's a lot of fun and they have a laugh.”

Over the week, the Mind Blank crew did about 14 shows with students across the Valley, but it was exciting for Mike to head back to his high school.

"It was a long time, I've 53 now, and I came out of high school in 1981,” he said.

"My parents moved out of Grafton shortly after that, I've rarely been back but I've always considered it my home town.

"I actually live in Greece these days, so I came back for the one week tour only because it was in Grafton, I wanted to come back here and see the place.”

Mr Stewart also performed alongside ex-South Grafton High School student Toby Davis.