Mental health information now available at saleyards

Cattle are brought into the ring at the Grafton Livestock Selling Centre on a big sale day.

CLARENCE Valley Council, in partnership with the Rural Adversity Mental Health Program and the Rural Resilience Program, Department of Primary Industries, will launch a stand at the Grafton Saleyards on Tuesday as part of National Farm Safety Week, July 17-23.

The permanent information stand will be installed at the saleyards to give locals essential information on mental health services in their area, and tips for finding and providing help, as well as fact sheets and other easy-reference resources.

RAMHP co-ordinator Samantha Osborne said the establishment of the stand tied in with the 2017 national farm safety theme "Creating a resilient, safe and healthy ag community".

"We know farmers and their families continue to face huge challenges living in the bush and often don't know where to go to find help," Ms Osborne said.

"By providing this permanent information stand, we can provide current up-to-date information on what services are available in their local area and what they can do if they or someone they know is experiencing mental health issues."

Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons said the council was pleased to support the initiative and encouraged people to attend.

"You don't need to be a grazier to attend," he said.

"If you're involved in any sort of agricultural activity you will be more than welcome," Cr Simmons said.

He said the Rural Resilience Program worked across rural New South Wales with a range of stakeholders to build resilience in farming communities.

"Focusing on farmer health and wellbeing are integral to the work the program does as it listens, learns and links to create opportunities for farming communities," Cr Simmons said.

If you're concerned about yourself or someone else's mental health, you can call the Mental Health Line 1800 011 511 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

If there is immediate danger call 000 or go to your nearest hospital emergency department.

National Farm Safety Week runs from July 17 to 23.