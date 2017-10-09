32°
MENTAL HEALTH MONTH: A month to reflect, connect

Bill North
by Sue Hughes

MENTAL Health Month is a time for us to reflect on our own mental health and well-being and the importance of good social connections.

The Our Healthy Clarence Steering Committee is coordinating a number of fun and exciting events and activities throughout Mental Health Month.

We encourage you to get involved, enjoy the social connections, have loads of fun and be part of a healthy Clarence community.

Our Healthy Clarence Pop Up Hub located at 116B Prince Street, Grafton (next to Charcoal Chicken) will be officially opened on Friday, October 13 at 10.30am and everyone is invited.

The Hub will offer drop-in, information and referral, program and services, free meeting spaces, social and support groups and activities and events. Everyone is welcome to drop in and see us and say hi and meet the friendly team of staff and volunteers. Call 66403800 or email carolline@nsoair.ngo.org.au for more information. Open after hours and on weekends.

Clarence Valley Council, Clarence Youth Action Group and On Track Community Programs have organised the Zombie Walks again this year.

Starting at 3pm from Memorial Park, Grafton and walking to Market Square, this promises to be a fun-filled event focussing on promoting positive mental health and well-being. You can register online or on the day from 2.30pm.

Free zombie make-up and a bus to the Zombie Walk will be available from the New School of Arts in South Grafton 40th Anniversary Family Fun Day.

Please phone Giane Smajstr on 66430200 for further details.

