Police haunted by Alva Beach stabbings

Crime scene at Topton Street, Alva Beach after two people died, one person was injured and one person was taken into custody. Picture: Zak Simmonds

OFFICERS who attended the fatal double stabbing at Alva Beach witnessed a set of circumstances that will never leave them, police have said.

Superintendent Steve Munro said mental health support is in place to assist officers affected by the brutal incident that left two men dead in the gutter of Topton St on October 1.

"The whole thing that happened up there is a really sad set of circumstances, we've got a number of people who have lost their lives, a number of people who will have to live with the knowledge of what happened there," he said.

"But more importantly our officers who had to go there and deal with a really serious circumstances where people were fighting for their lives and unfortunately people lost their lives.

"And those sort of incidents never leave you."

Supt Munro's comments come in the midst of Mental Health Week.

Queensland Police Service senior psychologist Pauline Trewin said mental health support workers had visited Ayr on Tuesday to touch base with officers.

"It's always good to have that face-to-face intimate interaction with the members who obviously attended a horrific and challenging job for them," she said.

Queensland Police Union regional representative senior sergeant Peter Thomas said the stigma around mental health was being broken down within QPS, although there was still a way to go.

"Policing is an extremely hard and demanding job, some of the things that these guys see in a daily basis most people would never see in their entire lifetime," he said.

"So it's important that the resources are available for them."

The report from a three-phase research study by BeyondBlue into the mental health and wellbeing of police and emergency services nationwide is expected to be released before the end of the year.