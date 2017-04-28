Mental health unit at superclinic growing

TWO new psychologists have made their home at the Grafton GP Superclinic in recent months joining a strong team of mental health workers.

Practice manager Carol Pachos said when she came on board at the superclinic 15 months ago, she came with a passion for mental health.

"I felt like I had the capacity to make a difference in my community,” she said.

"When I arrived, apart from the two mental health nurses, there was a young nurse here, Cherie Power, who was a part of the original mental health task group... and I said I would support her and be there for her with that.

"Since then, I have just worked hard on mental health awareness and building a team with amazing passion for the community.”

The superclinic now has four mental health nurses, two psychologists, and an occupational therapist and counsellor who are all dedicated to helping the community with their mental health needs.

"They are supported by a large and growing team of permanent GPs with passion for mental health,” Mrs Pachos said.

The addition of the two psychologists is part of the conscious effort by Mrs Pachos to give the community the resources they need.

"I could get more from that room by having a GP in there, but I want a psychologist in there,” she said.

"I want people to know that we are here, our psychologists are new and we've got room for people to make appointments.”

The superclinic also offers a Healthy Lifestyles group on Thursday, facilitated by two of the mental health nurses, where people can chat, relax and enjoy lunch or afternoon tea.

The new additions to the mental health unit are not the only positive thing about the superclinic's start to the year.

"We've got permanent GP team members coming on board,” she said.

"We've opened our books for the first time this week in months.”