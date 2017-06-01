Mentors needed for youth program

IF YOU feel you can help mentor the youth of today to make a difference, Mid Coast Communities is looking to hear from you.

Mid Coast Communities is proudly partnering with YWCA to bring the Youth Frontiers youth mentoring program to the Grafton area. The Youth Frontiers program supports selected students in Year 8 and 9 to build life skills and self-confidence. Mentees work collaboratively with their mentors to undertake a community project that makes a positive difference in their local community.

"A mentor is a supportive adult who devotes time to a young person. Although mentors can fill any number of different roles, all mentors have the same goal in common: to help young people achieve their potential and discover their strengths,” said CEO of Mid North Coast Communities Ruth Thompson.

In the Youth Frontiers program, the mentor's main purpose is to help a young person define goals for a community service project and find ways to achieve them. By sharing fun activities and exposing a young person to new experiences, a mentor encourages positive choices, promotes high self-esteem, supports academic achievement, and introduces the young person to new ideas.

Previous mentoring experience is not required for mentors, and mentors from a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences are required. You must be aged between 18 and 80 and be available to mentor a young person for up to 2 hours per week starting this school term.

Mentors will be matched with an individual student and together will take part in a minimum of 30 hours mentoring over a six month period, including facilitated group sessions and one-to-one mentoring sessions guided by a structured work book.

To register to be a mentor visit at www.midcoastcommunities.org.au /services/youth-frontiers/ or call Tegan Swan at Mid Coast Communities on 66511788 or email teganswan@ midcc.org.au