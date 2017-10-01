22°
News

Merc Force's Bridge to Bridge magic

Jarrard Potter
by

BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: Superman's stranglehold on the Grafton Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic has been broken after Merc Force broke through for their maiden win at the annual event on Sunday.

After claiming pole position on Saturday there was no stopping the Superclass team of driver Don Gulley, observer Kevin Boylan and skiers Jake Tegart and Kris Knights, who won the race in a blistering time of 36 minutes.

In the end mechanical problems proved to be Superman's kryptonite, with the defending four-time champions plagued with problems since their poll position shoot-out and were forced to abandon their race.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Gulley said the Merc Force team were pleased they could break their 15 year hoodoo in Grafton.

"It's great to win, we've been trying for a long time and won more seconds than we know what to do with, so it's great to put one in the bag," he said.

"It's been an elusive race to win for us, so we're happy to have a win for sure."

Gulley said claiming pole position on Saturday helped their chances securing yesterday's title.

"The big one obviously was Superman, they've got the record here and they've had four wins in a row and won from second (pole position) before in previous years so obviously we had to have a different tactic, and the tactic was to get out to halfway as quick as we could and then see what we had to do to beat him.

"As it turned out they didn't get up there, so we had an easier ride then.

"The conditions were good on the way up and sloppy on the way back but that's pretty normal for this race."

Topics:  bridge to bridge bridge to bridge ski classic clarence river merc force

Grafton Daily Examiner
Police seek information on highway car fire

Police seek information on highway car fire

Police called to car fire as long weekend road blitz continues

OPINION: Why marriage equality is the Christian thing to do

VOTE CAST: The Dean of Brisbane Dr Peter Catt posts his yes vote in the city recently. He explains why his church and many others are in favour of marriage equality.

Former Dean of Grafton shares his views on marriage

WATCH: Kevin Hogan gets a go at goanna pulling

Member for Page Kevin Hogan tries out Goanna Pulling.

Federal MP opens Wooli Goanna Pulling with a win

VALLEY ROUND UP: Community news for week 27/9

DONATION: The Lions Club of Yamba donated $10,467.00 for a Resus Bed for the Maclean Hospital Emergency Department with assistance from the Lions NSW/ACT Save Sight and Public Health Care Foundations. Present at the donation werenurse Gayle Doe, Lions Joy Lauder, President Deyann McDonnell, Ian Lauder, PDG Phil Bower, Lions NSW-Act Save Sight Foundation and Public Health Care, Dr. Dean Robertson, Hospital Auxiliary Members Secretary Rhonda Shaw, Treasurer Rita Nutt, President Sandra Bradbury, Nursing Manager Tara Chambers and Unit Manager of Emergency Department Melissa Chard. Yamba Lions Club has raised funds through their Sunday Market Catering Van and Pancakes in the Park and remains committed to serving others in their community.

All the news from our community groups

Local Partners