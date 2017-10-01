Merc Force's Bridge to Bridge magic

BRIDGE TO BRIDGE: Superman's stranglehold on the Grafton Bridge to Bridge Ski Classic has been broken after Merc Force broke through for their maiden win at the annual event on Sunday.

After claiming pole position on Saturday there was no stopping the Superclass team of driver Don Gulley, observer Kevin Boylan and skiers Jake Tegart and Kris Knights, who won the race in a blistering time of 36 minutes.

In the end mechanical problems proved to be Superman's kryptonite, with the defending four-time champions plagued with problems since their poll position shoot-out and were forced to abandon their race.

Gulley said the Merc Force team were pleased they could break their 15 year hoodoo in Grafton.

"It's great to win, we've been trying for a long time and won more seconds than we know what to do with, so it's great to put one in the bag," he said.

"It's been an elusive race to win for us, so we're happy to have a win for sure."

Gulley said claiming pole position on Saturday helped their chances securing yesterday's title.

"The big one obviously was Superman, they've got the record here and they've had four wins in a row and won from second (pole position) before in previous years so obviously we had to have a different tactic, and the tactic was to get out to halfway as quick as we could and then see what we had to do to beat him.

"As it turned out they didn't get up there, so we had an easier ride then.

"The conditions were good on the way up and sloppy on the way back but that's pretty normal for this race."