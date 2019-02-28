Menu
GETTING CREATIVE: Local designer Jaz Grady has two designs to unveil this year as unique festival merchandise.
GETTING CREATIVE: Local designer Jaz Grady has two designs to unveil this year as unique festival merchandise.
Merch targets millennial market

Kathryn Lewis
28th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
"FESTIVAL vibes” are coming to the Jacaranda Festival this year to capture the millennial market.

Grafton photographer, designer and millennial Jaz Grady said she wants people her age to feel included in the festival again.

"I've totally dropped off and I want to be involved, and it's this massive thing in the town,” she said.

A new line of merchandise, an idea that kicked off last year, is aimed to bring "festival vibes” and stand out to a younger market.

Ms Grady has created two designs that made a debut at the annual general meeting on Tuesday but will be shelved until later in the year for a "big reveal”.

T-shirts, stubby holders and tea towels will be available.

