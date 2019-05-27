Merciless Ghosts pile on the points in strong showing

CRUISING THROUGH: Mitch Gorman slows up scoring his fourth try for the Grafton Ghosts.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Grafton Ghosts went in to the cross-river derby at McKittrick Park with big expectations and came out with an even bigger scoreline on Sunday.

South Grafton were always going to go into the game slightly less favoured than the Ghosts but few would have anticipated such a high score to go up on the visitors board.

Both sides came in to the game off impressive wins in round 6 but from the moment the siren sounded it was hard to see the Ghosts losing, particularly after an unanswered hat-trick to Mitch Gorman.

The speedy winger had the magic touch on the afternoon adding a fourth try in the second half and was without a doubt one of the key men in the monumental win.

"It felt pretty good,” Gorman said.

"I got a couple of easy ones early on and the boys on the inside really helped with that.”

Gorman said the real difference in the opening minutes was felt through the centre as the forward pack put in a mammoth effort to establish a strong foothold over their rivals.

"The boys really dug in at the start,” he said.

"Our big boys up the middle just won the ruck and got over the top of them and that gave us a bit of space out wide.”

Gorman was joined on the score sheet by some of the games bigger influencers in Danny Wicks, Mitchell Lollback and Matthew Muller, the side pleased with the involvement from all areas of the park.

The Ghosts near-perfect display could only really be faulted in the latter stages of the game as they conceded two tries to the Rebels but the game was all but won by that stage.

"We had a few little lapses towards the end when they got a couple but those are things we can work on at training,” he said.