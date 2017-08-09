Mercury drops below zero in Clarence

WAS IT difficult to get out of bed this morning? Did you have to melt frost off your car? Did you decide to wear two pairs of socks today?

Temperatures near Grafton dropped below zero this morning, with Grafton Airport reporting a -0.2 degrees at 6.30am.

It wasn't much better over at the Agricultural Research Station which recorded a low of 2.7 degrees at the same time.

The Clarence Valley's coastal communities wouldn't have noticed the cold snap with temperatures in Yamba only dropping to 8.4 degrees in the early hours of the morning.

Don't expect anything different tonight with temperatures expected to fall between 2 and 7 degrees in Grafton and Yamba tonight.

By Friday, temperatures will be on the rise again with temperatures reaching the high 20s throughout the Clarence Valley during the day.