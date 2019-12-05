Menu
News Awards
News

Let Her Speak campaign honours at News awards

5th Dec 2019 8:41 AM
THE Mercury has been recognised for its Let Her Speak campaign supporting sex assault victims, taking out the prize for best campaign at last night's News Corp Australia News Awards.

In accepting the award Mercury editor Chris Jones said it belonged to Grace Tame and the other women who were brave enough to let the Mercury tell their story.

Speaking at the awards in Sydney, Ms Tame thanked everyone for their support and praised the campaign which had led to a proposed law change allowing victims of sexual assault to be named and tell their stories.

"It takes an army to fight injustice," Ms Tame said.

She said that they joined together with news.com.au and News Corp's lawyers for the campaign. "Together as a team we have made history, the law in Tasmania is being changed.

"On behalf of the campaign's fellow great survivors, to all those who are still silenced we say 'you will be heard, it's not you're fault'."

Co-Chairman of News Corp Lachlan Murdoch commended Ms Tame's courage.

"I want to especially thank you, Grace. By joining us here tonight you remind us that the purpose of journalism is not to give journalists a voice but to give people like you a voice, to give truth a voice."

Mercury journalist Chanel Kinniburgh was the joint winner of Young Journalist of the Year for her reporting on issues such as domestic violence and the strip search of a wrongly arrested 11-year-old boy.

 

Chanel Kinniburgh at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: CHRISTIAN GILLES
Chanel Kinniburgh at the 2019 News Awards. Picture: CHRISTIAN GILLES

 

She will fly to London to take part in a News Corp scholarship.

