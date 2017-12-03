Menu
Merry Christmas from Grafton Seniors Member of the Year

CELEBRATION: Pauline Delaforce is the Grafton Senior Citizens 2017 Member of the Year.
CELEBRATION: Pauline Delaforce is the Grafton Senior Citizens 2017 Member of the Year. Caitlan Charles

THE GRAFTON Senior Citizens wish you a merry Christmas from the Clarence River Jockey Club with about 60 more people than last year turning up to enjoy their Christmas lunch.

But it was Pauline Delaforce who was really celebrating after she was named Member of the Year.

Pauline has been a member for more than 10 years and a former president who always finds time to help out.

It's been a big year for the Senior Citizens, making the move to the jockey club after Headspace moved into the Grafton Community Centre.

"Some of our members are very upset with the council, but there are two sides for it," president Charlie Doggett said.

"However, we have gained probably 60 or 70 more members.

"Michael Beattie has been marvellous to us, everything we have asked, within reason, the jockey club has done."

