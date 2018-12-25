Message Stick Walk makes a big statement

FOUR thousand kilometres into his journey by foot and five pairs of shoes later, Alwyn Doolan shows no signs of slowing down.

After personal challenges, Mr Doolan moved back to country and "opened his eyes” rediscovering his culture and his people.

He said he realised nothing had changed since he was a child and "something needed to be done”.

"That's when I thought I'm going to walk, I'm going to do something for our mob, give them hope, to give them inspiration,” he said.

Balun Ngahriga Dancers welcomed The Message Stick Walk. Ebony Stansfield

Mr Doolan, who is from Woorabinda in central Queensland, is a descendant of the Wakka Wakka and the Gooreng Gooreng people. He set off on foot seven months ago from Bamaga, the tip of Queensland, with a backpack containing a small tent.

His ultimate aim and message is to make a case for Aboriginal sovereignty, the re-negotiation of a treaty, and to inspire the younger generations.

"I'm taking my stick all the way to Canberra for First Nation's People,” he said.

He plans to engage with as many communities as he can and continue his walk all the way down to Hobart, then to Parliament House in Canberra and then on to Uluru.

On his journey he said he had seen at a grass-roots level issues which were still ongoing from 230 years ago such as the impact on Indigenous communities from government policies.

Mr Doolan stopped into Grafton on Sunday, where he was welcomed at Market Square with a smoking ceremony and Balun Ngahriga Dancers.

He said he had been overwhelmed by the support so far.

"The amount of support that's growing, the humanity and kindness,” he said.

For more information head to Message Stick Walk on Facebook or his GoFundMe.