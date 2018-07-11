Message to patrons: party in the right spirit

FOR THE GOOD TIMES: Clarence River Jockey Club hospitality and events manager Wayne 'Tank' Phillips, Clocktower Hotel publican Bill Dougherty and Blue Goose Hotel publican Scott Braund promote the 'Banned from one, banned from all' initiative .

THE July Racing Carnival is an important event in the Clarence Valley and a key money spinner for the hospitality industry.

"It's a boom week for us with an increase in accommodation and meal trade," Blue Goose Hotel publican Scott Braund said.

"It livens up the town, is good for the economy and gives everyone a bit of excitement for the middle of the year."

Venues such as the Blue Goose Hotel depend on people enjoying themselves in their spare time, and that means providing a safe and friendly environment.

So about 15 months ago the Grafton Liquor Accord created the 'banned from one, banned from all' initiative as part of a collective approach to curb alcohol-related anti-social behaviour.

Clarence River Jockey Club hospitality and events manager Wayne Phillips said last year's carnival was incident-free and he was hoping for a similar success story in 2018.

"Working with police and their lawyers, we developed the strategy 'banned from one, banned from all' for any hotel, club and bottle shop involved in the Grafton Liquor Accord to stop anti-social behaviour and violence through our local hotels," Mr Phillips said.

FREE BUS: Clarence Valley Council and the Grafton Liquor Accord will provide free Safe Celebration Buses on Grafton Cup Thursday departing 9pm every half hour until 12.30am. Bill North

"If people decide not to take the carnival in the right spirit this can potentially affect their socialising for the next 12 months."

The initiative prevents further risk of harm to patrons and other licensees by banning trouble-makers from all participating licensed venues.

A private Facebook group allows real time communication between the publicans and managers when someone is barred from a venue after an incident.

"We've worked very hard on this issue over the years, it's been a long road to get there, but I think between us we're eventually getting there," Clocktower Hotel publican Bill Dougherty said.