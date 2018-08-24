Menu
The case of a former senior police officer charged with a historic rape has been delayed because of a psychologist’s messy handwriting
Crime

Messy handwriting delays historic rape case

24th Aug 2018 7:28 AM
THE case of a former senior police officer charged with a historic rape has been delayed because of a psychologist's messy handwriting.

Local Court Judge Elizabeth Morris granted an extension of the strict time limits within which rape charges are required to be sent to the Supreme Court, after crown prosecutor John ­Ibbotson said the notes of a psychologist were illegible, and that she did not use a ­computer.

Mr Ibbotson said the psychologist was reading her notes into a dictaphone.

The time limit normally required for the case to be sent to the Supreme Court was to have ­expired on Friday.

Barrister Peter Elliot, for the former police officer, said the case might be ready to be sent to the Supreme Court on the next court date in September.

