Metazoa back to racing after six month spell

READY TO RACE: Fleur Henley with Metazoa ahead of her first race since February this year.

CLASS 1 HCP: Racing in its first start since February this year, Scott Henley will be hoping he can celebrate a winning return to the track with for Metazoa in the Athol Connor F&M Class 1 Handicap (1006 Metres) this afternoon.

Henley said the four-year-old mare enjoyed the spell, and is ready to race.

"She has come along very good, first up she naturally goes well and she should improve from there,” Henley said.

"I think she will be good enough to be right in there at the finish. Her work has been pretty good, and she has toughened up with a good break. She is a little tougher now mentally as well, she has matured with the break which should help her.”

Henley said he was happy with Metazoa coming into the race carrying top weight and drawing barrier four.

"She's got a bit of weight and has probably earned it,” he said.

"I think she can handle it, she carries me around and I'm around 65kg so it shouldn't be a problem.”

Henley said in the past Metazoa has been a length short of being a "handy horse”, but he was confident of a good run today.

"I think she will run a good race,” he said.

"She won't let us down, she never does. She is an honest little horse.”