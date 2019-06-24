Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Metcash back in profit but underlying sags

by Alex Druce
24th Jun 2019 10:25 AM

Metcash has swung to a $192.8 million full-year profit after cycling through its South Australian contract impairments, but a decline in food earnings and higher finance costs weighed on the IGA supermarket supplier's underlying result.

Revenue for the 12 months to April 30 rose 1.8 per cent to $12.66 billion but earnings declined 1.4 per cent to $330 million as growth in hardware and liquor failed to fully offset a decline in food.

Underlying profit fell 3.0 per cent to $210.3 million.

Metcash, which slipped to an impairment-driven $150 million loss in the previous financial year, held its final dividend at a fully franked 7.0 cents per share.

metcash profit

Top Stories

    MY ANGEL: Mother grieves daughter lost in crash

    premium_icon MY ANGEL: Mother grieves daughter lost in crash

    News "I'M ABSOLUTELY broken... it's just not right, a parent should never have to bury a child."

    FOMO driving change in Yamba market

    premium_icon FOMO driving change in Yamba market

    Property Rates and election confidence driving market

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    VALLEY WRAP: Top stories you must read

    News Missed out on all the news around the Clarence Valley last week?

    Lottery win no joke for Yamba couple

    Lottery win no joke for Yamba couple

    Offbeat $200,000 windfall won last week