METEORIC RISE:Comets ladies do the unthinkable

TOO GOOD: Coffs Harbour Comets star Rachel Devine on her way to the line against the Macksville Sea Eagles. Sam Flanagan

LEAGUE TAG GRAND FINAL: The Coffs Harbour Comets ladies league tag side were all but written off going in to the finals but they came away with the major premiership today.

The Comets were fifth place heading into their first elimination final against the Grafton Ghosts late last month but they defied all that stood in front of them to take the crown.

Falling victim to Coffs Harbour were the Ghosts, the South Grafton Rebels and then last years grand finalists Sawtell Panthers before the Comets tore the Macksville Sea Eagles apart 28-18 at Geoff King Motors Oval today.

Coffs Harbour had the foot in the door from the get go in the grand final and Angela Keighran thought she had scored only to have been tagged right on the line.

But the Comets found their lead not long later when Jade Egar made a break for the line to put her side in the drivers seat.

Comets young gun Xanthi Hand was in a good position and found a gap in the Sea Eagles line to extend her sides lead not long in to the game.

Macksville Sea Eagle Kristie Pedrola on the run against the Coffs Harbour Comets in the Group 2 ladies league tag grand final at Geoff King Motors Oval on Sunday. Sam Flanagan

Macksville were working hard to try and find their way back into the contest but the minor premiers were looking nervous under the pressure and starting making some unforced errors.

Coffs Harbour continued to mark their dominance on home turf when Rachel Devine scored a spectacular diving try out on the left hand side to put her side up 20-0 at the half.

The Sea Eagles had a much better start to the second half with Relle Donovan picking the ball up off a tidy kick and chase to finally put her side on the scoreboard.

Macksville's respite was short lived though, when Chloe McCarthy recieved the ball from a dynamic Comets move to go through inside the left sideline.

The Sea Eagles got another one back through half-back Donovan and the comeback looked like it may be on for the minor premiers.

A brace from Xanthi Hand took the lead out to 28-12 and had the Comets well and truly ahead as they looked to steer their way home to the major premiership.

A late Sea Eagles try to Wulaaran Walker was but a consolation as Coffs Harbour eased their way home to take out the title of 2019 Grouip 2 ladies league tag champions.

Macksville can hold their head up high after a fantastic season in the competition and club fullback Kirstie Pedrola was handed best and fairest for the season.

The Comets were full of joy as they lifted the winners shield to cap off a fantastic season and an incredible run home in the last rounds of the season and well in to and finals.

Macksville Sea Eagles 18 (Tries: Donovan 2, Walker 1, Conversions: Pedrola 3) defeated by Coffs Harbour Comets 28-18 (Tries: Egar 1, Hand 2, Devine 1, McCarthy 1, Conversions: 4)