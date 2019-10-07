Meteorologist warns of 'potential to start more fires'

AN extreme fire danger warning has been issued for the state today as wind and temperatures continue to rise

AN extreme fire danger warning has been issued for the state today as wind and temperatures continue to rise, but meteorologist, Olenka Duma, from the Bureau of Meteorology New South Wales said some relief is on the horizon.

"We will see fairly fresh west to south westerly winds across the northern parts of the state today in particular and that coupled with warm temperatures and the very low humidity and dry conditions is causing these high fire dangers and the elevated fire conditions for today," she said.

"There is the risk of some dry lightning or dry thunder storms about our north eastern corner for today so if they do develop that's also a potential to start more fires in the north east."

In the north eastern parts of NSW, winds of 40 to 60km/h are expected today.

"They will be fairly gusty at times during the afternoon," Ms Duma said.

"They may ease a little over night, but we are expecting them to pick up a little more by tomorrow, particularly over the far north eastern corner. However, they may be not quite as strong."

Despite the high fire danger and warmer weather, Ms Duma said some respite was on the way.

"A cold front is moving through the southern parts of the state today and it will then push to the far north east corner on Tuesday so that cold front is bringing a fairly cool change and it's certainly pushing away the hot conditions," she said.

"In the north east, we will still see some elevated fire danger about the far north coast which includes areas around Lismore, Grafton and up to the Queensland border. However, by Wednesday we'll see a definite shift in the weather with cool conditions expected across the state below average temperatures."

TOP TEMPS FOR THE CLARENCE VALLEY TODAY

Grafton - 39

Yamba - 30

Maclean - 33

Copmanhurst - 39

Coutts Crossing - 39

Nymboida - 38

Iluka - 28

Ashby - 34

Lawrence - 35

Junction Hill - 38

Brooms Head - 32