Metgasco still in limbo on Bentley's "Rosella" gas well

THE STATE Office of Coal Seam Gas has yet to contact Metgasco to explain where the company stands in relation to last week's suspension of exploration licence PEL16.

Metgasco managing director Peter Henderson declined to comment yesterday.

The company was desperately hoping for a reversal of the sudden-death decision, which caused an overnight halt to the multi-million dollar Rosella E01 well project.

In an ASX statement, the company said "regular contact with the Office of Coal Seam Gas has not indicated there has been any problem with our consultation to date".

Last week, Mr Henderson confirmed the company would pursue legal action to claim millions of dollars in compensation over the suspension, regardless of whether the suspension was lifted, but it is unclear when that would commence.

Meanwhile, a roll call of politicians has paid homage to the Bentley protest.

On Friday, NSW Opposition Leader John Robertson visited "Camp Liberty" alongside shadow minister for the North Coast Walt Secord.

Mr Secord put credit for the government's backdown squarely at the feet of protesters, saying in Parliament it was "their win and their spirit that forced the State Government to back down".

"The decision was simply to get Lismore MP Thomas George and Tweed MP Geoff Provest past the 2015 State Election," he continued.

Their visit was followed by Greens Senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam, who called for the PEL16 licence to be "extinguished".