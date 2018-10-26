Meth-fuelled machete, gun wielders commit violent invasion

Charlie Alan Moselen was convicted and sentenced for armed robbery and burglary the Maroochydore District Court.

Charlie Alan Moselen was convicted and sentenced for armed robbery and burglary the Maroochydore District Court. Amber Hooker

A YOUNG woman has flashbacks to the moments a man with a gun and a balaclava-clad, machete-wielding robber threatened to kill her and her boyfriend in their home.

Charlie Alan Moselen was the unmasked offender, a stranger with a gun, when he and his co-accused Aaron William McLeod lifted the garage door on a Minyama home and committed a terrifying daylight burglary.

Both men had been hooked on methylamphetamine for years, both committed the crime in the hopes of feeding their addiction, and both pleaded guilty to all charges in Maroochydore District Court today.

McLeod will be immediately deported back to New Zealand, and his co-accused likely to face the same fate after each were convicted and sentenced for burglary while armed and in company, and armed robbery with violence on September 23 last year.

After 406 days in custody, Moselen pressed his hand against the dock as his three-year-old son reached out and said "Daddy I love you", before the court heard the details of their crime which carries a maximum life sentence.

Crown prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic told the court the details of their offending which threatened to separate both men from their children, McLeod having fathered a seven-year-old daughter.

A 21-year-old woman was sitting in her lounge room as her partner, also in his 20s, smoked a cigarette in the garage when Moselen and McLeod lifted the roller door.

Moselen, then 30, was carrying a gun, which he threatened was real but later told police was a toy, and McLeod, then 35, was brandishing a 54cm machete.

"You know what's f---king going on here, this is a gun and we are after the money and the safe, where is it?" Judge Glen Cash relayed Moselen's words to the court.

The court heard Moselen demanded the man give him his phone and became increasingly angered as his victim denied the safe existed.

Aaron William McLeod, now 36, will be deported back to New Zealand after he was convicted and sentenced for armed robbery and burglary in the Maroochydore District Court.

Moselen told him to stand, punched him in the back of the head, and upon learning the man's girlfriend was in the house went inside, held a gun to her head and again demanded the location of a safe.

The woman was led to the garage where she realised McLeod was the boyfriend of a woman she worked with, and whom she had bought marijuana from several months earlier.

However the court heard Moselen, a stranger to both victims, had instigated the attack.

McLeod "guarded" the victims, pointing the machete as Moselen spent 15 minutes ransacking the home, filling three large shopping bags full of property including cash, passports, car keys, sunglasses, an iPod, alcohol, backpack, personalised lighter and a packet of tobacco.

"If I find out from the club that there is a safe in here, I am going to come back and kill you both," Moselen said.

He then put the gun in the bag, took the machete and pointed it towards both victims.

"You pissed off the wrong person because you have dealt on another gang's turf, and now they're going to end you," the court heard.

The court heard no further evidence on the reference to the "gang" and Judge Cash clarified there was no suggestion the offending was carried out at the bequest of an organised gang.

There was also no evidence the couple had dealt drugs.

The victims fled as their captors were distracted with the bags of stolen items, jumped the neighbour's fence and alerted police who found McLeod that day, and Moselen the following.

Ms Nikolic read excerpts from the woman's victim impact statement, which said the experience was the "most terrifying thing she has ever been through in her life" and she thought she was going to die.

Charlie Alan Moselen was convicted and sentenced for armed robbery and burglary the Maroochydore District Court. Amber Hooker

The court heard Moselen's serious criminal history dated to when he was 18, and was riddled with dishonesty, drug offences, assault, fraud and burglary while on parole and breaches of court orders plus time behind bars.

McLeod had been convicted of cannabis possession in Western Australia, and a tainted property and contravening a direction offence last year in Queensland.

Ahead of handing down his sentence, Judge Cash condemned the man's behaviour as "reprehensible" and told the terrible scourge of drugs had done damage to their victims, both the men's health and the families they would now be separated from.

"Both of you have children who you have been deprived of seeing and will be for time to come, because of this drug," Judge Cash said.

Judge Cash conceded the likelihood of deportation made it basically impossible to impose an order that would allow the men to serve their sentences in the Australian community.

Moselen was given a five-year head sentence and is eligible for parole on December 13 after serving one quarter of the sentence.

McLeod was given a four-and-a-half year sentence, immediately suspended after the 407 days he had served in custody, and operational for five years.

He will be immediately deported to New Zealand.