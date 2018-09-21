Meth user 'smart enough to get a bachelor's degree'

WHEN Sanni Pierce's lawyer asked for probation order for his methamphetamine possession charge, the magistrate refused on the grounds he was "smart enough to get a bachelor's degree, he's smart enough to know not to use drugs".

Pierce, 32, pleaded guilty yesterday in court to the one charge. He had been busted with 0.2g of meth while walking along River St, Mt Morgan, at 12.25pm on August 8.

The court heard he finished an arts degree in March.

"Use your brain. Don't have anything to do with drugs," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said as he ordered Pierce to pay a $750 fine. No conviction was recorded.