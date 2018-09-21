Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meth
Meth Contributed
Crime

Meth user 'smart enough to get a bachelor's degree'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Sep 2018 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Sanni Pierce's lawyer asked for probation order for his methamphetamine possession charge, the magistrate refused on the grounds he was "smart enough to get a bachelor's degree, he's smart enough to know not to use drugs".

Pierce, 32, pleaded guilty yesterday in court to the one charge. He had been busted with 0.2g of meth while walking along River St, Mt Morgan, at 12.25pm on August 8.

The court heard he finished an arts degree in March.

"Use your brain. Don't have anything to do with drugs," Magistrate Jeff Clarke said as he ordered Pierce to pay a $750 fine. No conviction was recorded.

magistrate jeff clarke methamphetamines tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Dog attack sparks concern

    premium_icon Dog attack sparks concern

    News An incident with a 'wild' looking dog in Bundjalung National Park has this Woombah resident concerned

    Will Grafton real estate be 'insulated' from crash?

    premium_icon Will Grafton real estate be 'insulated' from crash?

    Property Projects propping up local property market

    Strawberry boom amid tampering crisis

    premium_icon Strawberry boom amid tampering crisis

    News "We are now selling more strawberries...that I've ever sold before."

    Support the cancer council on Second Hand Saturday

    Support the cancer council on Second Hand Saturday

    News Reuse, reduce and recycle for the cancer council this saturday

    Local Partners