MHERV could be a lifesaver for you

MEN'S HEALTH: There are actions men can take to reduce the chances of being diagnosed with cancer. AlexRaths

A QUICK visit to have your vital signs checked over could mean the difference between life and an early death say the organisers behind the visit of a men's health check up service visiting Grafton over the next two days.

Grafton Rotary Club has organised "MHERV” or the Men's Health Educational Rural Van to visit here to provide check ups for rural men.

Rotarian Denis Green said the purpose-built caravan has two consulting roomsand a full time male registered nurse.

He said it has visited 56 towns in the past year before arriving in Grafton tomorrow.

Mr Green said MHERV is a proven life saver.

"It sounds a bit dramatic maybe, but plenty of rural men just drop dead in the paddock, because 'nobody saw it coming',” Mr Green said.

"Many men in rural Australia haven't had time” to have a check-up and many haven't seen a surgery door for years.”

He said. MHERV's job was to shine a light in the future for these blokes, with a few simple tests. It was a 10-minute exercise which often saves lives.

Blood pressure just to check the heart isn't too stressed.

Body mass- height, weight and girth

Blood sugar levels...just a pin-prick in the finger to make sure there's no type 2 diabetes...which is manageable even if there is.

Cholesterol...just another pin-prick to see if levels are high and need attention

Mr Green said Rotary volunteers manage the free service and have been reward by results which have proved there is a real need for testing rural men for health issues.

MHERV will be parked near the trade area of Bunning's car park at South Grafton from 10am to 4pm tomorrow and Saturday.