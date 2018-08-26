Menu
HEALTHY OPTIONS: Maclean High School canteen manager Danielle Bryant with some of the new items on the school's canteen menu.
MHS canteen puts the call out for volunteers

26th Aug 2018 5:03 PM

MACLEAN High School needs your help. While they are busy providing fresh, healthy lunches and snacks for the growing children in the Clarence Valley, they are struggling for volunteers.

The P&C has had to start paying people to work in the canteen, taking money away from school projects and funding.

If they can't get the help they need, the canteen may be forced to open for shorter hours.

Under the NSW Healthy Kids program, 75% of food is required to be healthy, but Maclean reach up to 84% compliance, which is higher than many of the schools in this region.

They need volunteers to help with food prep, but you don't necessarily need to deal with money or serving people. Whatever time you can spare would be helpful.

You are required to have a Working With Children's check.

Call the canteen manager, Danielle, on 0473534614 or the canteen on 66452443 if you're able to help.

