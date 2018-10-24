MHS dominate DEX Shield touch football competition

WEAVING: Maclean High step back on the inside against McAuley during The 2018 Daily Examiner touch football gala day at Yamba Sports Fields.

WEAVING: Maclean High step back on the inside against McAuley during The 2018 Daily Examiner touch football gala day at Yamba Sports Fields. Matthew Elkerton

TOUCH FOOTBALL: Maclean High School have again showed their dominance on the touch football field, with the school taking out all four grades of The Daily Examiner Shield Touch Football competition on Monday night.

After rain threatened to derail the competition, DEX Shield coordinator and Maclean High School teacher Kylie Lowe said it was pleasing to see the rain hold off for the tournament.

"There were concerns whether we would get a chance to play, the fields were closed until Monday morning but we were able to get them open,” Lowe said.

While the advantages of having a local competition in Yamba were clear for the Maclean High School teams, Lowe said there were positive signs for the rest of the schools with touch football making a comeback in Grafton. "Touch football in Grafton has only just started up again in the last year or so, so I'm hoping the development of that competition will help the DEX Shield competition grow in strength,” Lowe said.

"The other schools are going to continue to improve, but Maclean is definitely got the upper hand at this stage.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

All four Maclean High School teams finished the competition undefeated, and only the senior girls team had a grand final, with all other grades decided on a first past the post basis.

Lowe said she hoped to see all schools return for next year's competition.

"Everyone had fun and there were a lot of positive comments afterwards,” she said.

"I'm looking forward to next year and hopefully we will get all seven schools on board to make it our biggest one yet.”

Lowe thanked the assistance of Yamba Touch in providing referees and a canteen.

PLAYER OF THE SERIES

Senior boys: Tyler Gaddes (Grafton High School)

Senior girls: Darby Essex (McAuley Catholic College)

Junior boys: Tom Bowles (CVAS)

Junior girls: Tanika Crispin (Grafton High School)

RESULTS

Senior boys: Maclean High School (first past the post)

Senior girls: Maclean defeated McAuley College 2-1

Junior boys: Maclean High School (first past the post)

Junior girls: Maclean High School (first past the post)