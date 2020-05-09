Mia Beryl May ready to sniff out another win at Grafton

GRAFTON Greyhounds race tonight with another strong 10 event card set down for decision.

Finding a winner here at Grafton lately has been very hard to and tonight will be no exception.

The fields here at Grafton lately have been so strong there have been no less than three or four good chances per race. Just have a look at Race 2 tonight, the Cosmic Rumble Stakes FFA over 407m. This race has no less than five winning chances and even then, it would not surprise me if I missed the winner.

I have gone for a bit of value in this top-grade race tonight and tipped the Brian Stephens trained bitch Mia Beryl May from box 5 on an each way basis.

Mia Beryl May is ultra consistent winning 11 of her 21 starts mainly winning in the best time of the day and tonight in this very tough race. I think she may be able to find the front and be very hard to catch.

Last week Mia Beryl May almost fell at the first turn when unplaced to Been Adjourned and it was a total forget run.

If Mia Beryl May can have a bit more luck tonight and run around her best time of 23.04, I think she will be tough to beat.

Copperhead Rogue for Stevie Keep drawn in box 6 will also be looking to get back into the winners list.

I, like most punters, was stunned when Copperhead Rogue blew the start last week and failed to flatter.

One thing about Copperhead Rogue is on his day, he is easily the fastest dog in this race tonight.

To use the phrase “hit and miss” beginner totally applies to Copperhead Rogue. With a PB of 22.89 you can see why Copperhead Rogue might start favourite in this tough event tonight.

Even Evelyn Harris Lenray Bonus would have to be a great chance from box 2 tonight winning three of his past four starts. Two weeks ago he beat the smart I’m Zarr Wolf at Lismore and that dog franked the form last Thursday winning at Lismore in a flying 29.71.

Race 6 tonight is another tough event with three very good chances. The Village Green Hotel Stakes over 305m sees Mitch Northfields old warrior in Thanks Nelly lining up for start number 97 from tonight’s box 1 draw and Ben Ellis flying machine Push Me lining up for start number 84 from box 7.

Both these bitches hit the ground running when the boxes open. I have gone with Thanks Nelly simply because she has drawn the better of the 2 in box 1. Geez won’t this please connections of Push Me, Ellis and Braund that I have not tipped Push Me. Looking at their best times, Push Me just has the better time of 17.26 compared to Thanks Nelly 17.35 but Nelly has the better draw. Punters looking for an early winner should look at Race 1 The Ladbrokes Stakes over 407m.

Here, I think the Johnny Dart trained bitch Lotties Beach can return to the winners list. Two runs ago here at Grafton she was most impressive leading all the way here at Grafton over 480m in a quick 27.41 before her last start unplaced effort behind the smart Tucabia.

Lotties Beach is way down in class tonight in this 407m event and despite drawing the awkward box 6 I expect her to be in the winning list tonight.

Recent Easter Maiden winner Katana was a little disappointing last week when only fourth to Bowie Bonus. But two runs ago when winning the final he did run a smart 23.10. Tonight, drawn beside Lotties Beach in the 7 box, I expect these two promising young dogs to fight out the finish.

Darty also has the consistent Alby Valley drawn in box 5 in this race tonight and if Alby Valley can find that winning feeling again, he might just cause the upset.

Alby Valley has looked the winner on paper at three of his past four starts but he just can’t seem to break through. Tonight may be different.

The first of 10 races tonight begins at 5.32pm and the last is at 8.37pm