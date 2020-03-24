Michael is ‘biggest w**ker I’ve ever met’

Michael from MAFS has been blasted by a former contestant.

Michael from MAFS has been blasted by a former contestant.

An ex-Married At First Sight contestant has opened up about her "horrible" experience with Michael Goonan, saying he is "probably the biggest wanker I've ever met".

Carly Bowyer appeared on season 5 of MAFS in 2018. She was originally matched with Justin Fischer but later ended up dating Troy Delmege.

On her podcast Finding A Unicorn, which she co-hosts with Eliza Paschke, Bowyer revealed what happened when she ran into current MAFS contestants Michael and Steve at a pub recently.

Ex-MAFS star Carly Bowyer. Picture: Mark Stewart

"Steve was the nicest guy, he was so lovely and an absolute gentleman," Bowyer said. "Completely different story with Michael!

"Michael came up and just looked me up and down, gave me a dirty look and then started talking to Steve. He went on a 20-minute monologue complaining about MAFS in general, the producers, he was complaining about Stacey.

"He kept going on and on and on," Bowyer said. "Steve was looking at me sideways, kind of embarrassed. Michael was ignoring me and directing all his attention to Steve."

Bowyer claims that eventually Michael turned to her and said, "I'm sorry, what are you doing here? Who are you?"

"I just said, 'Oh, I'm Carly'. He said, 'Yeah, but who are you?' I said, 'Oh, I was just talking to Steve because I was on MAFS as well on a previous season'. He just goes, 'Ugh', and turned his back on me.

"It was extremely rude," the ex-contestant said.

Michael from MAFS.

Steve from MAFS.

Bowyer continued talking to Steve and invited him to appear as a guest on the Finding A Unicorn podcast.

Michael overheard Bowyer's offer to Steve and said he'd be keen to be a guest as well, but he wanted an appearance fee.

"He (Michael) said, 'Everyone wants to speak to me at the moment, no one wants to speak to Steve'," Michael said, according to Bowyer. "And then he goes, 'Actually, you know what I'll do for you? Steve, I reckon the two of us go on her podcast together and I will split the fee 50-50 with you'. He goes, 'I should take the majority of the fee but because I'm a good bloke I'll give you 50/50. I reckon we could do it for $5000'.

"That's literally what he said to me," Bowyer said.

"I felt bad for Steve because he was belittling Steve, basically saying, 'No one wants to speak to you, you're worth nothing, but I'm a good bloke, and I'll give you half even though you don't deserve it'.

Michael is married to Stacey on MAFS.

"He was trying to be nice but it was in such a backhanded, wanker way that it was just f***ing horrible. I would like to put it out there that he's probably the biggest wanker I've ever met!"

Michael, who is married to Stacey on MAFS, has been one of this season's most controversial contestants.

He's had plenty of airtime thanks to his "stir the pot" behaviour at dinner parties and his brief fling with Hayley Vernon.

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Channel 9

Originally published as Michael is 'biggest w**ker I've ever met'