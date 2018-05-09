Menu
Former Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire is set to get the NZ job. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Maguire set to get nod as Kiwis coach

9th May 2018 8:32 AM

FORMER South Sydney coach Michael Maguire is reportedly set to take the reins of New Zealand's Test team.

Maguire will be announced as the new Kiwis coach at a press conference in Auckland on Thursday, according to NRL.com.

It will be Maguire's first team coaching job since being sacked by the Rabbitohs at the end of last season. For the last five months, he's worked as a high- performance coach with NRL referees.

David Kidwell didn't reapply for the position following New Zealand's dismal World Cup campaign last year when they were eliminated by Fiji in the quarter- finals.

Des Hasler and Geoff Toovey - both former Manly coaches - as well as ex-NSW State of Origin coach Laurie Daley, were also interviewed for the role.

Maguire was at the helm when the Rabbitohs won the 2014 premiership, which was their first title triumph in 43 years, but was pushed out after they failed to make the finals for two consecutive seasons.

New Zealand's next Test is just under seven weeks away against England in Denver.

kiwis michael maguire new zealand

