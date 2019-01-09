Bail expected for alleged killer mum after hospital release

A MOTHER accused of killing her nine-week-old son is expected to be released on home detention bail to live with relatives next week.

Michelle Allison Beal, 40, is yet to plead to charges of murder and manslaughter over the death of Robert Maxwell Plew on December 5 last year.

She appeared in the Port Adelaide Magistrates Court via video link on Wednesday from the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

The court was told Beal was expected to be discharged from the hospital's psychiatric unit by her treating psychiatrist on Monday unless her condition deteriorates.

She was detained under the Mental Health Act when she was arrested three weeks after the infant's death and has since had her mental health described as "fragile" in court.

At the time of her arrest police said they were called to her Woodville home just before 8.45am.

They found the infant "unresponsive" but he was pronounced dead at the scene despite paramedics' frantic efforts.

The cause of death has not been revealed in open court.

On Wednesday, prosecutors told the court their position had changed following a new psychiatric report and they now supported Beal's release from custody upon her discharge from hospital.

Magistrate Alfio Grasso granted her release under strict home detention conditions, including ongoing psychiatric treatment and electronic monitoring.

She will also be allowed supervised contact with another child who lives interstate.

Prosecutors told the court it would take six to eight months for a post mortem report to be completed and other forensic material to be available.

Beal will next appear in court in September.

If you are in crisis, contact Lifeline 131 114 or beyondblue 1300 22 4636