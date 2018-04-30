Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jennifer Olsen with pro-surfer Mick Fanning on Sunday
Jennifer Olsen with pro-surfer Mick Fanning on Sunday Contributed
News

Mick Fanning stops in for Sumth'n Tastee

Jenna Thompson
by
30th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN the breakkie burger and omelette order came in, Sumth'n Tastee owner Jennifer Olsen knew exactly who it was.

"I don't recognise people but I recognise what they eat," she said.

"A breakkie burger and an omelette? Oh, now that has to be Mick Fanning."

The pro-surfer stopped in to Iluka over the weekend with a group of friends, but Ms Olsen said his visit seemed to go undetected.

"Not many people noticed. Even my daughter didn't recognise who she was serving," she said.

"A group of older ladies sitting next to Mick's table were having a great conversation with them and had no idea who they were.

"Last year there was a massive line-up of teenage surfers lined up outside the shop wanting to meet him."

Mick Fanning’s great white fighting days are over. The surf legend has headed into retirement. Picture: WSL/CESTARI
Mick Fanning’s great white fighting days are over. The surf legend has headed into retirement. Picture: WSL/CESTARI

Ms Olsen said Fanning and his mates had visited her Iluka fast food shop for almost a decade.

"We've pretty much fed them every year for the past eight years," she said.

"Last time they were here, they wanted my omelette recipe and I was happy to give it to them."

Ms Olsen said she always had time for the surfers who frequent her shop, even ones that have won multiple competitions around the world.

"Surfers are always really nice people, and Mick's just one of them," she said.

"They're really polite, top people and I think that's because of what they do that makes them that way."

breakfast fast food iluka mick fanning pro surfer surfing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Former Grafton music teacher shares cancer battle

    Former Grafton music teacher shares cancer battle

    News MELISSA Philp said it was taking things one-day-at-a-time that helped her get through treatment and move on with life.

    • 30th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Breaking Dispute leads to alleged attempted shooting

    NEW WEEK, NEW JOB? 15 places you can get work now.

    NEW WEEK, NEW JOB? 15 places you can get work now.

    Employment NEW WEEK, NEW JOB? 15 places you can get work now.

    HEROES: 8 times people have been saved in our surf

    premium_icon HEROES: 8 times people have been saved in our surf

    News Recall those who saved others from the sea

    Local Partners