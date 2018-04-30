Mick Fanning stops in for Sumth'n Tastee

WHEN the breakkie burger and omelette order came in, Sumth'n Tastee owner Jennifer Olsen knew exactly who it was.

"I don't recognise people but I recognise what they eat," she said.

"A breakkie burger and an omelette? Oh, now that has to be Mick Fanning."

The pro-surfer stopped in to Iluka over the weekend with a group of friends, but Ms Olsen said his visit seemed to go undetected.

"Not many people noticed. Even my daughter didn't recognise who she was serving," she said.

"A group of older ladies sitting next to Mick's table were having a great conversation with them and had no idea who they were.

"Last year there was a massive line-up of teenage surfers lined up outside the shop wanting to meet him."

Mick Fanning’s great white fighting days are over. The surf legend has headed into retirement. Picture: WSL/CESTARI

Ms Olsen said Fanning and his mates had visited her Iluka fast food shop for almost a decade.

"We've pretty much fed them every year for the past eight years," she said.

"Last time they were here, they wanted my omelette recipe and I was happy to give it to them."

Ms Olsen said she always had time for the surfers who frequent her shop, even ones that have won multiple competitions around the world.

"Surfers are always really nice people, and Mick's just one of them," she said.

"They're really polite, top people and I think that's because of what they do that makes them that way."