Microplastics in reef coral trout on Queensland coast

A GUTFUL: Microplastics have been found in juvenile wild caught coral trout around Heron and One Tree Islands.

A GUTFUL: Microplastics have been found in juvenile wild caught coral trout around Heron and One Tree Islands. Contributed

MICROPLASTICS have been found in wild-caught fish from the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area, including popular locations of Heron and One Tree Island.

A study conducted by the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Townsville was the first study to report the detection of man-made fibres in the intestines of coral trout. The research found 115 items of waste in the intestine of 19 juvenile coral trout collected on coral reefs from Heron, One Tree, Lizard and Orpheus Island.

It is not yet known what are the long-term ramifications of microplastics on fish in the regions.

AIMS marine ecologist Dr Frederieke Kroon said 94 per cent of the items were a mix of semi-synthetic and naturally-derived materials, while only six per cent was synthetic.

"Our initial analysis suggests the condition of the juvenile coral trout examined was not affected by the abundance of ingested microdebris in its guts," Dr Kroon said.

"Whether it has any longer-term effects on coral trout reproduction or mortality, we don't know yet."

The study did not examine the potential risk to human consumers, as the items were detected in the fishes' intestines, which is traditionally removed before consumption.

AIMS has also just started a project to look at microplastic contamination of Queensland seafood more broadly, including adult coral trout.