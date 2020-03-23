Menu
Renewed appeal for information over 2016 explosion at home in state’s north.
Police call for information in explosive device case

23rd Mar 2020 9:10 AM
POLICE are renewing their appeal for information as they continue to investigate an explosion at a home near Bellingen, more than three years ago.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was detonated outside the bedroom window of a remote property on Roses Rd, Glenniffer, about 30km southwest of Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, December 7, 2016 about 8.30pm.

The blast caused significant damage and, while two women and a young child were inside the home at the time, no one was injured.

Detectives from Coffs/Clarence Police District established Strike Force Iwunda to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As investigations continue, detectives would like to speak to three men and a woman who were seen travelling along Roses Rd in a late-model white Holden Commodore earlier that afternoon.

Police believe the four occupants of the vehicle may have further information, which could help investigators.

Anyone with information which could help detectives is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

coffs clarence police glenniffer ied nsw police
Coffs Coast Advocate

