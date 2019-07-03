Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
THE BIG THREE-O: Bill Paterson, Des Harvey and Brian Lane cut the 30th birthday cake at the Grafton Midday Rotary Changeover Dinner at Roches Family Hotel on June 19.
THE BIG THREE-O: Bill Paterson, Des Harvey and Brian Lane cut the 30th birthday cake at the Grafton Midday Rotary Changeover Dinner at Roches Family Hotel on June 19. Bill North
News

Midday Rotary party celebrates 30 years

3rd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAFTON Midday Rotary has turned 30 and celebrated in style at its annual changeover dinner attened by more than 60 people at Roches Family Hotel on June 19.

Current president Bob Booth, distinguished guest Bill Dougherty and Jennifer Harvey (wife of Des Harvey) all had the prestigious Rotary honour of being as Paul Harris Fellows.

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North, who earlier that day hosted the publication's 160th birthday celebrations, was the guest speaker and provided some history as well as how digital insights and analysis have changed how newsrooms operate.

The Graton Midday Rotary executive for 2019-20: Brian Lane, Bill Paterson, Des Harvey, Bob Booth, Amanda Ryder, Jenny Hyland, Lee Taylor, Liza Bloomer, Robert Blanchard. Absent: Johannes Venter, Camellia Flanagan.
The Graton Midday Rotary executive for 2019-20: Brian Lane, Bill Paterson, Des Harvey, Bob Booth, Amanda Ryder, Jenny Hyland, Lee Taylor, Liza Bloomer, Robert Blanchard. Absent: Johannes Venter, Camellia Flanagan. Bill North

Niav Bacon spoke about her unique line of study as a Flying Doctors Nursing student six months into her $3000 Frank Glasson Award scholarship.

There was plenty of light-hearted entertainment as Herman Claassens presented the Changeover Awards and Don Cardow and Bill Paterson dished out fines as joint sergeant-at-arms.

Grafton, Maclean and Yamba Rotary clubs also held their respective changeover dinners in June.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    IN COURT: 5 people facing Grafton court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 5 people facing Grafton court today

    Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, July 3

    Water cheats to pay the price

    premium_icon Water cheats to pay the price

    Council News Debtors to have water flow limited by council

    Big month for Sports Award winners

    premium_icon Big month for Sports Award winners

    Sport Captain hails team's role in senior award

    Cost to council to increase over polls: IPART

    premium_icon Cost to council to increase over polls: IPART

    Council News IPART shift cost of elections