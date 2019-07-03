Midday Rotary party celebrates 30 years
GRAFTON Midday Rotary has turned 30 and celebrated in style at its annual changeover dinner attened by more than 60 people at Roches Family Hotel on June 19.
Current president Bob Booth, distinguished guest Bill Dougherty and Jennifer Harvey (wife of Des Harvey) all had the prestigious Rotary honour of being as Paul Harris Fellows.
The Daily Examiner editor Bill North, who earlier that day hosted the publication's 160th birthday celebrations, was the guest speaker and provided some history as well as how digital insights and analysis have changed how newsrooms operate.
Niav Bacon spoke about her unique line of study as a Flying Doctors Nursing student six months into her $3000 Frank Glasson Award scholarship.
There was plenty of light-hearted entertainment as Herman Claassens presented the Changeover Awards and Don Cardow and Bill Paterson dished out fines as joint sergeant-at-arms.
Grafton, Maclean and Yamba Rotary clubs also held their respective changeover dinners in June.