Midday Rotary party celebrates 30 years

THE BIG THREE-O: Bill Paterson, Des Harvey and Brian Lane cut the 30th birthday cake at the Grafton Midday Rotary Changeover Dinner at Roches Family Hotel on June 19. Bill North

GRAFTON Midday Rotary has turned 30 and celebrated in style at its annual changeover dinner attened by more than 60 people at Roches Family Hotel on June 19.

Current president Bob Booth, distinguished guest Bill Dougherty and Jennifer Harvey (wife of Des Harvey) all had the prestigious Rotary honour of being as Paul Harris Fellows.

The Daily Examiner editor Bill North, who earlier that day hosted the publication's 160th birthday celebrations, was the guest speaker and provided some history as well as how digital insights and analysis have changed how newsrooms operate.

The Graton Midday Rotary executive for 2019-20: Brian Lane, Bill Paterson, Des Harvey, Bob Booth, Amanda Ryder, Jenny Hyland, Lee Taylor, Liza Bloomer, Robert Blanchard. Absent: Johannes Venter, Camellia Flanagan. Bill North

Niav Bacon spoke about her unique line of study as a Flying Doctors Nursing student six months into her $3000 Frank Glasson Award scholarship.

There was plenty of light-hearted entertainment as Herman Claassens presented the Changeover Awards and Don Cardow and Bill Paterson dished out fines as joint sergeant-at-arms.

Grafton, Maclean and Yamba Rotary clubs also held their respective changeover dinners in June.