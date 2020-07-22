Midnight attempt to recover loan money lands man in court

A Byron Bay man has faced court after an attempt to get loaned money back from an acquaintance in the middle of the night quickly soured. Picture: Liana Turner

A Byron Bay man has faced court after an attempt to get loaned money back from an acquaintance in the middle of the night quickly soured. Picture: Liana Turner

A LATE-NIGHT attempt to recoup loaned money which turned violent has landed a Byron Bay man in court.

Sunny Jenkins, 25, had loaned an acquaintance, Bailey Bryant, $200 prior to the incident.

Heavily intoxicated, Jenkins attended Mr Bryant's Byron Bay home at 12.20am on June 20 in the company of another man.

When he appeared before Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, Jenkins said he didn't know who his companion was.

Magistrate Michael Dakin pressed him on whether the other person was truly "a random".

Jenkins, who was self-represented, pleaded guilty to common assault and destroying or damaging property.

"I was in contact prior with the victim," Jenkins told the court.

"I didn't just barge in, I knocked."

Jenkins said he wouldn't behave in that way if he was "in a clear mind".

"Alcohol affectation might explain behaviour but doesn't excuse it," Mr Dakin said.

Jenkins told the court the assault took place when he returned to the home a second time.

"I'd gone the first time and talked everything over," he said.

"I was given a piece of paper to receive cardless cash.

"I've gone outside and realised the card was blank so I've gone back in and it's escalated."

According to court documents, the pair had known each other for about eight months at the time.

Mr Bryant was inside watching a documentary with a housemate when he heard a noise outside, and found Jenkins and another man on the driveway.

When he returned the second time, Jenkins told Bryant: "you're coming with us" and the pair attempted to pull him toward the gate, court documents said.

A scuffle broke out, during which Jenkins broke a gold chain Mr Bryant had been wearing, as the housemate phoned police.

When police arrived, Jenkins had the chain in his possession and initially claimed it was his own.

Mr Dakin set the matter down for a sentencing hearing on September 14.

He ordered a sentencing assessment report to be prepared, including consideration of Jenkins' suitability for rehabilitation and community service.

Jenkins is expected to be re-sentenced for a community corrections order, which he had breached, on the same day.