Midnight Basketball forced to pull the pin

Gary Martin from Midnight Basketball, CEO Grafton negerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council Brett Tibbett and GM new School of Arts Skye Sear get together to support Midnight Basketball.

Gary Martin from Midnight Basketball, CEO Grafton negerrie Local Aboriginal Land Council Brett Tibbett and GM new School of Arts Skye Sear get together to support Midnight Basketball. Adam Hourigan

A SHORTAGE of volunteers has caused the cancellation of a popular and long-running program for young people in Grafton.

Grafton Midnight Basketball has cancelled its second eight-week carnival for the year because it could not meet its quota of 30 volunteers to run the carnival, scheduled to tip off off on Friday. It had 22 volunteers signed up by its deadline last Friday.

Midnight Basketball committee chairman Gary Martin said the decision, which came from parent body Midnight Basketball Australia, had left the volunteers gutted.

"We feel we've let young people down," he said. "This would have been the 11th carnival we've run and it's been such a highly successful program we're always booked out with young people wanting to be part of it."

Midnight Basketball provides young people aged between 12 and 18 an opportunity to combine playing basketball with compulsory life skills training, a healthy meal and free travel home.

Mr Martin said the parent body would not let the program go ahead, despite the local committee having everything ready to go.

"We had Erin Brown from Vines on board for the meals, we had Busway donate buses and four bus drivers volunteering to drive the kids home, umpires, scorers and just about everything covered," he said.

"The problem is we didn't have enough for back-up when people are away. People can't make it every week, so we need people to cover for them and that's what we haven't got this time."

Mr Martin said a few regular volunteers had left the area and some others were too busy this year to volunteer.

"All 22 people we had are regular volunteers, we just didn't get any new people this time around," he said.

"Maybe we've been a victim of our success. Every carnival we manage to get enough volunteers and we're always booked out with the kids.

"Perhaps people look at us and think 'they're doing okay'." But he said the appearance was deceptive.

"We are always looking for more volunteers," he said. "We had 32 for the last carnival, but we needed every one of them."

Mr Martin said Midnight Basketball would continue in February and the committee would try to secure more volunteers.

"It provides young people with a place they can enjoy themselves and feel safe.

"For a lot of the people who come it's one of the few places where they can be part of something that's successful and runs smoothly.

"It helps build their resilience and confidence in the community that things can work out," Mr Martin said.