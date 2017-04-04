Midnight Basketball has crisis you barely notice

MIGNIGHT Basketball in Grafton is facing a mini crisis, although you would hardly notice it from the outside.

The eighth competition run in Grafton wound up in a blaze of glory on Friday in the Grafton Indoor Sports Centre, with the usual energetic and noisy grand final matches.

For the record the Green Serpents downed the Blue Cavaliers 19-17 in a thriller.

Clarence Valley Mayor Jim Simmons was there to hand out certificates to the young people who had spent previous eight Friday nights enjoying the combination of sport, education, food and fun that Midnight Basketball brings.

But Midnight Basketball Grafton committee chairman. Michelle Rumph said a shortage of volunteers for this competition had made it tougher than it needed to be.

Ms Rumph said Midnight Basketball in Grafton might be a victim of its success.

"When we won that Australia Day Award perhaps everyone thought we were all cashed up and had all the help we needed,” she said.

"In reality we can always use more people. You don't have to volunteer for the whole eight weeks, just a few when you can will always help out.”

Ms Rumph said there was on good addition to the Midnight Basketball crew this time around with new tournament night manager Yusuf Qaafow.

She also thank Cr Simmons for joining in the celebrations and handing out awards.

"He and his wife seemed to be having a good time watching the matches,” she said.

Grafton's favourite baker Hank's Kitchen made the event more special with a special cake to celebrate the grand finals.

"It's become a real tradition and it's something everyone enjoys,” Ms Rumph said.