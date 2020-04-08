Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Midnight countdown for cruise ships’ exit

by Sonia Kohlbacher
7th Apr 2020 5:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

HEALTH Minister Steven Miles has highlighted the need to stop cruise ships docking in Queensland, with 80 per cent of the state's coronavirus fatalities linked to ships.

All cruise ships anchored in Queensland waters will leave by tonight as the state continues to crack down on movements to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Miles said four of Queensland's five fatalities from the coronavirus were from people who had been on cruise ships.

Passengers accounted for 119 cases of the virus in Queensland and another six people had caught the virus from them.

"We need to stop these cruise ships coming into Queensland and bringing the virus," he said.

Nine cruise ships had been off the coast and the four that remain have been ordered to exit Queensland waters by a minute before midnight tonight.

 

 

The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard
The Pacific Dawn off the coast of Caloundra as a family heads to the beach yesterday. Picture: Lachie Millard

 

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Midnight countdown for cruise ships' exit

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 cruise ships editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

        premium_icon Rubbish collector remains behind bars for exposing himself

        Crime IT IS alleged the Grafton man, who spent two years collecting rubbish around the country, also claimed he had coronavirus.

        Maclean Lions wind up return and earn operation as a success

        premium_icon Maclean Lions wind up return and earn operation as a success

        News Lions Club of Maclean processed more than half a million containers in seven months...

        Family devastated and left homeless after storm

        premium_icon Family devastated and left homeless after storm

        News A family of five are all lucky to have escaped Monday night’s storm alive after a...

        Traffic changes for highway north of Iluka

        premium_icon Traffic changes for highway north of Iluka

        News Traffic will be moved onto different sections of road to help build medians and...