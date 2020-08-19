MIDNIGHT MEAL: Grafton venue keeps country smiling

Reader poll VOTE NOW: Choose the Clarence Valley's favourite feed Harwood Hotel

Clocktower Hotel

Grafton Hotel

The Peach Farm

Grafton Transit Centre

Lawrence Tavern

Jacaranda Hotel Vote View Results

IF YOU'RE salivating for a steak at midnight, or hankering for the best hamburger at 6am, there's only one place in the Clarence you'll find it.

And for many travellers through the region, they drop in as regular as clockwork.

It is at the Grafton Transit Centre, on the northern entrance to Grafton along the Big River Way near McAuley Catholic College.

Manager Kath Winner knows most of the regular customers by name and schedule, ready with a smile and a hot meal when they need it most.

"I think it's a family friendly atmosphere," Ms Winner said. "Around 85-90 per cent of our business is interstate truck drivers and we treat them like family."

One of the meals at the Grafton Transit Centre available from 6am-1am.

Ms Winner said despite the recent bypass shifting the main trucking route, many of the regulars still took the detour to get a good feed any time between 6am and 1am.

"They told us the bypass wasn't going to deter them," she said. "They tell us it's the only place on the highway where they know they can stop, and it's like eating at home."

It's not all just for the truckies. Ms Winner said many local families ate at their restaurant as a cheaper alternative.

Little video for monday motivation. Keep coming on in for great homemade meals anytime of the day breakfast, lunch or... Posted by Grafton Transit Centre on Sunday, 2 August 2020

"They can sit down and have a meal and not have people drinking around them," she said.

"The kids can come and are allowed to be as noisy as they like."

And if you've been hankering for some good cooking, the grill stays open for the entire time.

"You can ring us up at midnight and say I feel like a rump medium with vegies, mushroom sauce, and walk in the door 15 minutes later it'll be ready."

Ms Winner said the secret to the Transit's Centre popularity was good quality healthy food.

"We have a lot of healthy options," she said. "A a lot of the drivers have health issues, whether it's diabetes, stomach surgery or other requirements, and they keep coming back because they know they're able to have food here."

Manager Kath Winner at the Grafton Transit Centre.

Whatever diet you're looking for, Ms Winner said there was something on the menu for any taste, and meals such as their reef and beef and cutlets flew out of the kitchen.

"I've been told we make one of the best works burgers on the highway too."

Ms Winner, who cooks the grill from 6pm most nights, said it was a love for cooking for everyone that came in that kept her happy.

"I enjoy all my regulars coming in and eating my food," she said. "They'll ring me and tell me where they're at and what they want.

"The ultimate joy is making sure they're served and to help keep the country moving."