MIDNIGHT MUNCHIES: 24hr servo on cards

MACLEAN residents missing the magic of midnight munchies could find themselves in dreamland with a proposal to build a 24 hour service station.

A request to modify a development application for the River St service station, has been submitted by BP via the TFA Project group and if passed could allow the site to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

There are a raft of changes to the original DA outlined in documents lodged with council and in addition to proposed operating hours, the applicants are seeking to increase the size of the shop from 150 sqm to 192 sqm to “provide a better retailing offering to customers, in line with current customer expectations”.

There would also be an increase in tank capacity by 60kL to enable less frequent fuel tanker deliveries, reducing the size of the loading bay for service vehicle and waste storage and construction of five additional carparking spaces.

“The previous extent of these areas (loading bay) was larger than it needed to be to function effectively, the proposed layout now makes betteruse of the available space in the south-eastern corner of the site,” the documents state.

The exisiting DA, accepted in 2015, included the complete demolition of the existing service station and redevelopment of a new one on the site.

The documents also stated that if council approved the modification request, “arrangements would be made to ensure ‘commencement’ prior to the consent lapsing on June 2, 2020”.

The land is currently classed as SP3 Tourist Zone which would usually prohibit service stations however, development consent was granted on the basis of it being “a continuation of an existing lawfully established use”.

“The proposed modifications support continued pubic access to and from the coastal foreshore and are nondetrimental to the amenity of the coastal foreshore and scenic qualities of the coast.

The DA is on the council website and comments can be submitted before 4pm today.