Midwives welcome very special delivery

PRIDE AND JOY: Artist Tanya Rose has created two casts of Grafton mum's bellies for the Grafton Base Hospital maternity ward. Kathryn Lewis

THE maternity ward at Grafton Base Hospital hits peak hour while most of us are still tucked in bed.

Midwifery unit manager Tina Morrison said women go into "instinctive mode" in the early hours when they feel safest.

"When it's dark and quiet, they do really well in terms of birth when they can turn off their thinking brain and go into instinctive mode," she said.

She said whilst a sense of security was important during birth, women are most at risk of intimate partner violence during pregnancy and it was a critical part of her job to ensure new mums felt safe.

Grafton Base Hospital are working towards "gold standard" for midwifery care, but Ms Morrison said it can be difficult to create trust without being there every step of the way.

GIFTED: The GBH midwives welcomed artist Tanya Rose's donation. Kathryn Lewis

"The opportunity to build relationships with women is challenging, because they may see many different midwives throughout, they may actually meet their midwife for the first time when they are birthing, which is incredibly difficult," she said.

"It speaks volumes of a midwife, being able to develop that trust."

The hospital is on the way to bringing in a group practice model, which would allow a midwife to work with a mother from start to two weeks after birth.

Although Ms Morrison said it is not an easy process.

"We are doing a lot with them to get them working to their full scope, so they can care for a woman and baby in the nursery as well as in the clinic and see her in birthing units."

To celebrate International Day of the Midwife, local artist Tanya Rose has donated two casts of Grafton mum's baby bumps to the maternity ward.

Ms Rose from Bumped and Beyond Life Casting took up the artform when she realised there was demand in the Valley.

"People had to go away to do that, Lismore was the closest and Sandy Beach," she said.

She said each piece belongs to the mother, and she allows them to take the design whichever direction they choose.

"I find the pregnant form beautiful and people can look at it and see that beauty," she said.