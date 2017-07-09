20°
Migaloo the white humpback makes rare appearance on coast

KRISTEN TSIAMIS, The Sunday Telegraph | 9th Jul 2017 10:45 AM
Migaloo was spotted off Port Macquarie. Picture: Ella Heensy/Port Jet Cruise Adventures
Migaloo was spotted off Port Macquarie. Picture: Ella Heensy/Port Jet Cruise Adventures

AUSTRALIA'S favourite white humpback whale made a spectacular appearance on Saturday in the waters off Port Macquarie.

Jodi Heeney, owner of Port Jet Cruise Adventures, said it was the first time Migaloo had been seen on the coast this year.

According to Ms Heeney, Migaloo stuck around for several hours and swam underneath the boat, which Ms Heeney described as "just incredible".

"I saw Migaloo a few years ago, but this was a way better sighting, and he stuck around for quite a while … he wasn't in a rush and he was definitely more interested in us today. It was a special, once in a lifetime experience," she said.

The significance of Migaloo's visit wasn't lost on the passengers, with everyone excited to get a look at the famed humpback.

His appearance was special as there was no warning, according to Ms Heeney.

"Usually there's some kind of warning," Ms Heeney said.

"He was paddling quite slowly and taking his time which was really special as well.

"We've had some spectacular weather and the ocean was crystal clear, it was just one of those special experiences."

This comes as whales continue to head north in search of warmer waters.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks humpback whale migaloo white humpback

