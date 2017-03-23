Mighty Car Mods' Moog goes viral

EARLIER this month, The Daily Examiner brought you the story of Blair Joscelyne, better known as Moog, who with Marty Mulholland started the hugely popular YouTube series Mighty Car Mods.

Today Moog, who was born and raised in Grafton, shared the story on their Facebook page which boasts than 1.1million followers.

It seems fans of Might Car Mods like to know all about their host Moog, as the story exploded.

In just an hour, the post received 61 comments and close to 2000 likes on their Facebook page, and on The Daily Examiner website at it's peak more than 450 people at one time were reading the story.

However, as Moog would say, who's counting the numbers?