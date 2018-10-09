Special lure helps reel in a 30kg whopper

BIG CATCH: Mick Leavey from Yamba Bait and Tackle caught this 30.8kg jewfish off the rocks at Yamba. PHOTO: ANTHONY LEAVEY

BIG CATCH: Mick Leavey from Yamba Bait and Tackle caught this 30.8kg jewfish off the rocks at Yamba. PHOTO: ANTHONY LEAVEY

FORGET the pool room; this one's going straight to the shop window.

After reeling in this 30.8kg whopper, Mick Leavey, of Yamba Bait and Tackle, insisted this one was a keeper.

"I'm getting it stuffed and put on the wall in the shop," Leavey said.

On the evening of January 6, Leavey headed down to the Yamba breakwall on the hunt for a jewfish.

Before he knew it, he was in the fight of his life, eventually calling Mark Pirie to come down and give him a hand.

"I chase jew a lot but hadn't been down the wall in about three months," Leavey said.

"There weren't many other people, and I was having a few casts around when it came out and made a big tail slap when it hit the water.

"It headed up towards Iluka a fair way, did two or three big runs, I knew he was a big fish.

"It was a really good fight and took about 15 minutes."

Leavey makes his own commercial line of lures, which come in about 15 different colours, and was using one of his creations, a Leavey Lure, when the jewfish struck.

"This one drives fairly shallow," Leavey said.

"It's made out of polyurethane.

"It has to be strong for jew.

"The bib keyed into the lure is designed not to come out at all.

"It's virtually indestructible."

Leavey's catch weighed in just 600g heavier than his previous best jewfish.

It trumps Tye Porter's, of Iluka, 30kg catch on August1 by just 800g.