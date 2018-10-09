Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG CATCH: Mick Leavey from Yamba Bait and Tackle caught this 30.8kg jewfish off the rocks at Yamba. PHOTO: ANTHONY LEAVEY
BIG CATCH: Mick Leavey from Yamba Bait and Tackle caught this 30.8kg jewfish off the rocks at Yamba. PHOTO: ANTHONY LEAVEY
Sport

Special lure helps reel in a 30kg whopper

Bill North
by
16th Jan 2014 9:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORGET the pool room; this one's going straight to the shop window.

After reeling in this 30.8kg whopper, Mick Leavey, of Yamba Bait and Tackle, insisted this one was a keeper.

"I'm getting it stuffed and put on the wall in the shop," Leavey said.

On the evening of January 6, Leavey headed down to the Yamba breakwall on the hunt for a jewfish.

Before he knew it, he was in the fight of his life, eventually calling Mark Pirie to come down and give him a hand.

"I chase jew a lot but hadn't been down the wall in about three months," Leavey said.

"There weren't many other people, and I was having a few casts around when it came out and made a big tail slap when it hit the water.

"It headed up towards Iluka a fair way, did two or three big runs, I knew he was a big fish.

"It was a really good fight and took about 15 minutes."

Leavey makes his own commercial line of lures, which come in about 15 different colours, and was using one of his creations, a Leavey Lure, when the jewfish struck.

"This one drives fairly shallow," Leavey said.

"It's made out of polyurethane.

"It has to be strong for jew.

"The bib keyed into the lure is designed not to come out at all.

"It's virtually indestructible."

Leavey's catch weighed in just 600g heavier than his previous best jewfish.

It trumps Tye Porter's, of Iluka, 30kg catch on August1 by just 800g.

fishing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Get on ya bike for a free breakfast and healthier lifestyle

    premium_icon Get on ya bike for a free breakfast and healthier lifestyle

    Council News Grafton commuters have been given an incentive to swap the car for the bike on Ride to Work Day.

    Man busted for high- range drink driving

    premium_icon Man busted for high- range drink driving

    Crime Driver blew 0.158 when stopped by police

    • 9th Oct 2018 7:00 AM
    FULLY CHARGED: Coffs Coast bound for the SCG

    premium_icon FULLY CHARGED: Coffs Coast bound for the SCG

    Cricket Coffs Coast Chargers go undefeated to blitz Plan B Regional Bash

    • 9th Oct 2018 7:02 AM
    Tea on the hill for historic hall

    premium_icon Tea on the hill for historic hall

    News Eatonsville hall high on the list for many in area

    Local Partners